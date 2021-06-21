Four cops arrested, booked over fake police encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: Four cops have been arrested and booked in a case over a fake police encounter in Sachal area of the city on Sunday that saw injuries to two youngsters, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, the police have claimed to injure two muggers in a police encounter near the Sachal Goth area of the city on Sunday.

An FIR registered with the police under the attempt to murder charges on the complaint of the victim’s father stated that 15-year-old Baitullah and 14-year-old Asif were injured after police opened fire on them when they did not stop during a snap checking.

“After sustaining bullet injuries, the police shifted them into their van and personnel present there tried to kill the students,” the FIR read as the injured are currently receiving medical treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The personnel who are identified to be a part of the fake police encounter are ASI Asghar Ali, Constables Sabir and Bahadur, and another cop Abdul Qadir.

The sources said that the SHO of the Sachal police station and the four cops continued to misguide the higher officials after the encounter and termed it a police encounter besides also labelling the students as muggers.

Read More: Another Karachi police encounter declared ‘fake’

“The officials were not provided with the photos, video, or any other detail on the encounter,” they said adding that the entire matter was busted when a divisional officer got suspicious and interrogated the matter.

The police have said that they would record testimonies of the injured youngsters to bring further clarity on the matter.

