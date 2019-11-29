Five cops booked in killing of man in Rawalpindi firing incident

RAWALPINDI: Police has registered a FIR against five policemen involved in death of a man in firing at a check post, ARY News reported on Friday.

Two ASIs and three constables, nominated in a FIR at Kalar Sayedan police station for death of Waheed Anjum, have been suspended and an ASI and a constable have been arrested, police said.

The policemen were not entitled to open straight fire at a driver if he fails to comply the police order, local police chief said.

The residents of the area staged protest against killing in the police firing and blocked Kalar Sayedan road for vehicular traffic.

According to earlier reports, a former councilor killed in police firing at a check-post in Rawalpindi.

According to police officials, police signaled a suspicious black car to stop at a check post in Kalar Sayedan during snap checking but the car didn’t stop and hit a policeman and injured him.

The policemen opened fire at the vehicle in which former councilor Waheed Anjum who was driving the car, sustained serious wounds and later succumbed to his injuries, according to police officials.

Police had also registered a case against deceased, the victim of the police firing incident.

Local people protested over killing of the ex-councilor in police firing and surrounded the Kalar Sayedan police station.

The protesters alleged that the policemen have killed Waheed Anjum snatching him out of the car. “If the police had open fire at the car there would have bullet impact over the vehicle,” protesters argued.

