125 cops contracted coronavirus in past nine days: Sindh police   

KARACHI: As many as 3,240 police officials and personnel have contracted coronavirus in the Sindh province while performing their duties, ARY NEWS reported quoting a spokesman of the Sindh police.

The spokesman said that during the last nine days, 125 police personnel got infected with the virus.

“18 officials and police personnel have succumbed to the virus so far,” he said adding that currently, 990 cops are undergoing treatment while 2232 of the infected personnel have recovered from the infection.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh province has witnessed a sharp decline in coronavirus cases. According to the latest figures, the novel coronavirus has claimed 10 more lives and infected at least 303 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh on Sunday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that ten more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,272.

The chief minister said that 8288 samples were tested today, which detected 303 cases of COVID-19, making the total count of the infected people in the province 123,849.

He added that 5,836 patients were currently under treatment.

