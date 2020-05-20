Over 20 cops fall victim to COVID-19 at Karachi police head office

KARACHI: As the number of coronavirus cases in the port city continues to rise, the police personnel are becoming more exposed to the threat as over 20 cops diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Karachi police head office on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that a senior police officer among five personnel went into home quarantine after they started showing symptoms of the disease.

Following the 20 policemen tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the office, the authorities directed all the officers to avoid unnecessary visit the police head office.

Earlier on April 12, eith novel coronavirus running rampant across the country despite the countrywide lockdown, six policemen had been infected with the contagion in the port city.

Sources relayed the driver of a senior police officer and a personal staff officer (PSO) had been affected by the deadly virus with a number of other police officers from the East and West zones of the metropolis contracting the disease.

It had been decided to get cops suspected to have caught the contagion tested. The sources had said spread of the disease among the policemen would make matters worse. They had said the police personnel were in direct contact with the public all time as they had been discharging their duties on the roads dealing with crowds during the lockdown.

