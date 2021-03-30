Cops endanger lives to arrest alleged mugger in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged mugger as the entire episode of his capture was caught on camera showing how two cops endangered their lives in a daring bid, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred near the 4-K chowrangi area of North Karachi.

The entire episode was captured on camera showing how two cops on a two-wheeler intercepted a mugger and later overpowered him as his other accomplice fled from the scene.

One of the cops could be seen in the video beating him up and taking possession of the suspect’s weapons while the other taking an aim from his rifle towards him in order to stop him from running away.

The police said that they had immediately taken custody of the suspect in order to avoid any torture from the citizens.

Read More: Citizens foil motorcycle snatching bid in Karachi, one arrested

“One of his armed accomplices was able to flee from the scene,” they said adding that he along with other members of the gang would soon be arrested in light of the investigations to be carried out from the arrested man.

Comments

comments