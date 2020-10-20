152 cops serving at Lahore police stations transferred: sources  

LAHORE: A total of 152 policemen serving at various police stations in Lahore have been transferred from their post on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the personnel who were transferred in the recent reshuffle included sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables, and constables.

“These cops have been serving at separate Lahore police stations for a long time,” they said adding that they have been transferred to special security unit, flying squad, and security division of the Lahore police.

It is pertinent to mention here that CCPO Lahore Omar Sheikh on September 10 suspended two station house officers (SHO) over using ‘delaying tactic’ in lodging the first information report (FIR) of the motorway rape incident.

According to the details, SHOs of Millat Park Police Station and Mustafa Abad Police Station have been removed from their posts.

The SHOs are directed to report to the CCPO office. Meanwhile, the DIG office issued a notification about their removal from the posts. Both the aforesaid police stations are now without a house officer, said sources.

