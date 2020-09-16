Eight cops terminated, arrested for patronizing beggars in Islamabad, says IG

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad on Wednesday announced the termination and arrest of eight cops from the capital’s police over patronizing ring leaders of beggars in the federal territory, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have shifted eight police personnel to prison after registering cases against them,” he said.

It emerged that action against the cops was taken after ring leaders of the beggars claimed during a probe that the eight personnel were involved in supporting them.

The terminated officials included an assistant sub-inspector, two head constables, and five other cops.

The IG Islamabad has also warned other police officials over providing any support to beggars in the federal capital.

Besides the federal capital, strict action against beggars is also directed across Punjab province.

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab on April 06 directed to expedite action against professional beggars across the province, especially in Lahore.

According to a letter written to Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab and commissioner Lahore, the CPWB Chairperson Sara Ahmad asked them to launch a coordinated action against beggars.

She said that despite lockdown in place, the professional beggars that also included children have come out in large numbers on the streets.

“Their presence on the roads could hamper the efforts from the provincial authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus,” she said while ordering a strict action against them.

