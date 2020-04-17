KARACHI: The coronavirus which has infected several healthcare workers around the world, dozens of doctors, paramedics, nurses and technicians in Pakistan have also contracted the virus, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to statistics provided by health officials, 45 doctors and paramedical staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Sindh, 49 healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 in Punjab and 39 medical workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Similarly, 20 paramedics have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Balochistan including 15 doctors. Two doctors infected with virus Gilgit Baltistan, five health workers in Islamabad and four paramedical staff have contract coronavirus so far.

At least two doctors and one nurse have died due to coronavirus in the country, officials added.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demanded from the federal and provincial governments to announce compensation for those healthcare providers who had lost their lives and those who had become infected with the virus.

It must be noted that the total number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan on Friday soared to 7,025 as the country recorded 497 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the government’s statistics, 1,765 patients have recovered from the disease, while with the recent 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 135.

Currently, 5,125 patients are being treated at various hospitals across the country.

The total number of tests conducted, so far in the country stands at 84,704 with 6,264 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the statistics released by the national dashboard.

