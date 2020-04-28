204 new cases of coronavirus take Punjab’s tally to 5,730

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 204 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 5,730, according to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said 95 people have so far died from the virus while 1,380 people have recovered.

22 of the coronavirus patients are in critical condition, he said.

The spokesperson said as many as 75,229 tests have been conducted across the province thus far.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said the province’s coronavirus testing capacity has increased to 5,000 tests per day but it would be further ramped up to 10,000 tests a day soon.

In a letter to the MNAs from Punjab, he said the country is facing an extraordinary health crisis. The provincial government has taken effective measures at all levels to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Underscoring the role of the lawmakers in monitoring the government’s Covid-19 response, the chief minister expressed the hope that they would spare no effort in helping the government in tackling the pandemic.

