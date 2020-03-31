Coronavirus: 33 percent cases due to local transmission, cabinet told

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that there are 1865 coronavirus cases in the country of which 33 percent are due to local transmission of the virus, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a press briefing on the federal cabinet meeting, the special assistant said that the cabinet discussed a six-point agenda and the premier took the members in to confidence over measures taken to control the virus.

She said that of the total virus cases, 49 percent came from Iran and 18 percent from other countries. “Till to date, 25 people lost their lives due to this infection while 58 has recovered from it,” she said.

The special assistant said that the cabinet has approved a Rs 1200 billion economic relief package to help the economy that suffered losses due to the virus outbreak. “The prime minister wants to safeguard the interests of the common man and poor segments of the society during the time of pandemic,” she said.

Awan said that the National Coordination Committee decided to allow movement of goods transport during lockdown, however, the decision was unfortunately not implemented in Sindh province.

“We are facing problems in Sindh province due to administrative challenges and the prime minister has directed Rangers to ensure movement of goods transport aimed at unabated supply of essential food items to parts of the country.”

She further said that the prime minister has also taken notice of mistreatment of coronavirus patients and directed the officials to not treat them as criminals.

“The cabinet also gave its nod to issue Sukuk bonds for three years,” Firdous Ashiq Awan said adding that it would allow the government to tackle the situation due to the virus outbreak and also strengthen Islamic banking.

She further said that provision of cash amounts to needy people will be made in a transparent manner using technology.

“Political leadership and lawmakers shall oversaw the procedure in their respective areas,” the special assistant said adding that the cabinet approved all the decisions taken at the ECC meeting.

She further said that the prime minister asked the federal authorities to work with the provinces to bring a uniform labour policy and register all labourers in order to safeguard their interests.

The prime minster also directed to initiate E-reforms programme in railways, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

