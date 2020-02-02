Coronavirus awareness booths set up at airports: Dr. Zafar Mirza   

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza has said that as many as 199 health information booths have been set up at various airports to provide answers to queries about the deadly Coronarivus, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Zafar Mirza said that these booths will guide and disseminate important standardized info materials to the people.

Another landmark in a very short time is the completion of coronavirus clinical care and prevention guidelines, he said and added that It includes full instructions on case definition, inpatient/outpatient treatment, handling of diagnostic samples and even home care.

In order to provide assistance to the Pakistani community in China, the Embassy of Pakistan has established hotlines which may be contacted.

Earlier in the day, the medical supplies from Pakistan for Wuhan, the Chinese city hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak, had arrived in China.

300,000 medical masks, 800 hazmat suits and 6,800 pairs of gloves were allocated to be transported to China.

A number of other countries, including Russia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Australia, Algeria, Iran and Turkey had also offered donations of anti-epidemic medical supplies to help China contain the deadly disease.

