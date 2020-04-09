Coronavirus-hit Bara Kahu de-sealed, disinfected
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration on Thursday de-sealed Islamabad’s Bara Kahu and Shahzad Town after conducting disinfection spray, ARY News reported.
According to a notification, both areas have been de-sealed while the lockdown will continue. Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat said the decision was taken after getting clearance from the health department.
Street Number 6 of Shahzad Town will remain sealed due to reports of some coronavirus cases, reads a notification.
According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner Mushtaque Hussain, 29 villages are have been de-sealed in the first phase. 35 per cent of the area has been opened while the rest will be opened phase-wise.
It must be noted that authorities had sealed areas after the emergence of coronavirus cases.
Earlier on Monday, Mardan’s Union Council Manga was de-sealed after 109 patients tested negative for deadly coronavirus.
The villages were disinfected before de-sealing.
Overall 525 people were tested in district Mardan from which 88 were tested positive.