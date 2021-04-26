Coronavirus British variant case reported in Karachi’s Central district

KARACHI: The district administration has imposed micro-smart lockdown in a street of Karachi’s District Central after detection of a case of British variant of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

The district administration has notified micro-smart lockdown in the street where British variant case has been reported in a house, from April 26 to May 10.

“The British variant of the virus spreads rapidly,” DC Central said in a statement.

According to the notification, all persons have to wear face masks who are entering or leaving the specific area, whereas, unnecessary movement of the people has also been banned.

All business and industrial activities will remain suspended in the area, while the pillion riding has also been banned, said the notification.

All kinds of family gatherings will be banned in the area and the coronavirus-positive persons in the area will be quarantined in their homes.

The government will take all possible steps for distribution of ration items among the entitled people in the area, the notification added.

