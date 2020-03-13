Coronavirus: CAA, airlines mull new plans as flights diverted to Lahore airport

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and airlines’ authorities have started preparing a feasibility report to implement government directives taken at the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting regarding the closure of all country airports other than those in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the aviation authorities have started mulling over a plan to divert all air traffic from Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan airport to Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

“The Lahore airport administration has started evaluating its capacity to deal with the situation as soon as it was conveyed from the CAA headquarters to reroute the flight operations,” they said.

The airlines have also started to prepare their feasibility to continue flight operations from the Lahore airport. “A flight operation schedule will soon be issued after evaluating all resources from the airlines,” they said.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference after attending the session of the National Security Committee (NSC), Dr Zafar Mirza said that foreign flights are restricted to operate only in major cities including Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad as aerial operations will remain suspended at other airports.

“Government is completely prepared to fight coronavirus and Pakistan has made timely and appropriate arrangements that stopped the spread of the virus. Pakistan is the last country which was affected by the virus in this region.”

“At this time, 28 patients of coronavirus is present in Pakistan. The patients belong to different parts of the country. We have constituted a committee which also comprises doctors to combat COVID-19.”

“The newly-constituted committee will be comprised of federal ministers and other prominent personalities, whereas, the representatives of Surgeon General of Army, DG ISI, ISPR, DG Military Operations.”

