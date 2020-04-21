Coronavirus: CAA to setup disinfectant tunnels at all airports

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to setup disinfectant tunnels at all airports of the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a notification issued by the CAA, the tunnel would be setup at the entrance and departure lounges of the airport.

The passage of the passengers through these disinfectant tunnel has been declared mandatory to ensure safety measures and avoid spread of the coronavirus.

The airport managers have been advised to provide the required number of the PPE and disinfectant tunnels, according to the number of installation points with immediate effect.

As part of a campaign against the spread of COVID-19, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) disinfected various areas of Islamabad International Airport with chlorinated water spray, last week.

A CAA spokesperson had said that the process of disinfection was carried out on airport roads, drop and pick up lanes, general car parking and concourse halls.

Arrival, departure lounges and all areas of passenger terminal building were washed with chlorinated water, he added. The spokesperson maintained that the authority will disinfect all the airport in the country.

Comments

comments