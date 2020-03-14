Coronavirus: CAA seeks suspension of flights entry ban into Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has asked the Saudi authorities to extend a deadline aimed at banning flights to and from the kingdom over coronavirus fear as the operation to bring back stranded Pakistanis is yet to be completed, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written to the Saudi authorities, the CAA president sought an extension of flight operations to and from the kingdom till March 25 as not only 5000 Pakistanis still remain stranded in the kingdom but the same number of people working on work permit awaits their transportation back to Saudi Arabia.

It said that around 142 flights were operated during the last 72 hours, bringing back 21,137 passengers from the kingdom and transporting 18,843 passengers back to the land of two holy sites.

“We seek approval to allow Pakistani and Saudi Arabian airline operators to continue flight operations between the two states upto March 25 on compassionate grounds so that airline operators could transport passengers to their destination,” the letter said.

It is pertinent to mention here that General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in its circular sent to all air carriers operating from and to the airports of Saudi Arabia stated, “A time limit of (72) hours is given to the citizens of the Kingdom and current residents holding valid Iqama to return to the Kingdom.”

On March 12, Saudi Arabia has extended flight and travel bans over coronavirus fears to include the European Union and 12 other countries after announcing 24 new cases overnight to bring its total to 45.

Citizens and residents in the affected jurisdictions have 72 hours to return to the kingdom, state news agency SPA said, citing an official source at the Interior Ministry.

Passenger traffic through all land crossings with Jordan was also suspended, while commercial and cargo traffic is still allowed.

The kingdom had already banned travel to some 19 countries, including neighboring Arab states, and said it would impose a fine of up to 500,000 riyals ($133,000) on people who did not disclose health information and travel details at entry points.

