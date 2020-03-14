Coronavirus: CAA imposes one-person restriction at Pakistan airports

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed the passengers coming to country-wide airports to refrain from accompanying more than one person as precautions have been taken at the airports to avoid the spread of coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

The authority has laid down strict procedures at the airports as the passengers coming from abroad have become a major source of virus transmission in the country after the pilgrims coming from Iran via land route.

The CAA has appealed the citizens to avoid unnecessary visits to the airports as it could become a source of virus spread.

According to sources, the aviation authorities have started the implementation on the decision and the passengers accompanying more than one person were returned before entering the airports’ premises.

Yesterday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) started implementing the decisions taken in the National National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Saturday and closed five major airports of the country for international flights.

According to a notification, the international operations will remain suspended at five major airports across the country including those in Peshawar, Faisalabad, Quetta, Sialkot and Multan.

However, domestic flights will remain operational at the following and other airports across the country, the notification stated.

The International flights for Peshawar have been diverted to Islamabad, while the Quetta bound international flights will now land at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, said CAA in a notification.

According to a new schedule, the four international fights coming from Dubai, Bahrain and Jeddah for Multan airport, will now land at Lahore airport.

