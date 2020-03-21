Coronavirus: Cambridge Education cancels O, A level exams in Pakistan  

ISLAMABAD: Cambridge Education on Saturday announced to cancel O and A level examinations across the country, following an advice from the federal government over fear of coronavirus spread, ARY NEWS reported.

In a statement issued from Cambridge Assessment International Education, it said that the cancellation of exams included both local and international exams.

“Schools can now withdraw candidates from our May/June 2020 exam series. They will then receive a credit note so they can re-enter their students for any future exam series in October or November,” it said adding that their policy is same for students worldwide.

The statement further said they had asked schools in Pakistan to tell the British Council if they would like to do this by 10 April so that the British Council could convey it to them by 17 April.

CEO of Cambridge Assessment International Education Christine Özden said that they know that these were extremely worrying times for students, parents and schools around the world.

“The coronavirus outbreak has had a devastating impact on schools and students preparing for these examinations. This is a global challenge and we are working hard to help all of those affected by the disruption to their education and examinations, using our expertise to ensure that students’ academic achievements continue to be understood and recognised.”

Cambridge’s Director in Pakistan Uzma Yousuf said that the decision to cancel the exams being taken by the government of Pakistan was aimed at keeping students and their families safe, prioritising public safety and to give some level of certainty and predictability for students preparing to take their examinations.

