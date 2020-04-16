No coronavirus case reported from AJK, announces PM Raja Farooq Haider

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider on Thursday said that no case of the coronavirus was reported in the territory today, ARY NEWS reported.

It is the second consecutive day since no case of the coronavirus was reported from the federally-administered territory.

He said that 46 people have tested positive for the virus in Azad Jammu Kashmir of which nine people have recovered from it. “1135 tests have been performed in the area and we still await results of 74 cases,” he said.

The prime minister, however, said that lockdown in the region would continue till April 21, despite no cases reported for two days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan has reached 6,505 as the country recorded 520 new cases, whereas, 17 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the government’s statistics, 1,645 patients have recovered from the disease, while the death toll stands at 124.

Punjab’s tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 3,217, 1,668 in Sindh, 912 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 280 in Balochistan, 237 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 145 in Islamabad and 46 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

5,540 tests have been conducted as the overall detection tests stand at 78,979.

