Another coronavirus case confirmed in Sindh as tally jumps to eight in Pakistan

KARACHI: A fifth confirmed case of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) emerged in Sindh on Monday, taking the tally of such cases to eight in the country, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Health Department said a 53-year-old man tested positive for the disease in the port city’s district East, pushing the total number of cases in the province to five.

The patient had a travel history of visiting Syria via Doha.

The provincial authorities said all his contacts have been quarantined.

Earlier, on March 8, a fourth patient had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Karachi.

“A patient from Karachi, tested #COVIDー19 positive today. All contacts are quarantined. This is 7th case in Pakistan though 1 has already recovered & discharged & another one is ready to be discharged. If we all act responsibly we can avoid corona virus outbreak in Pakistan.” Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had tweeted.

239/ A patient from Karachi, tested #COVIDー19 positive today. All contacts are quarantined. This is 7th case in 🇵🇰 though 1 has already recovered & discharged & another one is ready to be discharged. If we all act responsibly we can avoid corona virus outbreak in Pakistan. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 8, 2020

According to the provincial authorities, a 50-year-old man, a resident of Karachi, tested positive for the disease.

