129 new coronavirus cases swell Balochistan’s tally to 9,946

QUETTA: At least 129 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Balochistan during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 9,946, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details shared by the spokesman for Director General (DG) Health Balochistan, one more person has died from the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of fatalities to 109.

He maintained that as many as 3,737 patients have recovered from the contagious disease thus far in the province.

Earlier on June 23, as many as 47 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan during the past 24 hours, raising the provincial virus tally to 9,634.

According to the statistics shared by the office of director general health, at least 106 people had died in the province from COVID-19.

“We have performed 44,474 tests in the province,” the spokesman for the DG health had said adding that 3,694 people had recovered from the infection.

