159 new coronavirus cases swell Balochistan’s tally to 4087

QUETTA: 159 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Balochistan, taking the total number of infections across the province to 4087 on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details shared by the spokesman for director general (DG) health Balochistan, at least 46 people have died of the virus thus far in the province.

He maintained that over 1,400 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far.

Earlier on May 27, Balochistan province had reported 80 fresh cases of novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours, raising the provincial virus tally to 3616.

According to the spokesman for director general (DG) health Balochistan, the cases had been reported from four districts of the province including Quetta, Loralai, Kalat, and Mastung.

“334 tests were carried out in the province during last 24 hours,” the spokesman had said. He had said that 124 people had recovered from the infection during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1289.

