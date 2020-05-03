Web Analytics
Coronavirus cases climb up to 1218 in Balochistan

Balochistan

QUETTA: 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Balochistan, according to provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Sunday, ARY News reported.

He said the number of people affected by the virus in the province so far has reached 1218 after the addition of the new cases.

Read More: 22 policemen infected with coronavirus in Punjab

44 of the infected hail from the provincial capital of Quetta while 2 cases have been diagnosed in residents of Pishin.

Locals infected with novel coronavirus has climbed up to 1067, revealed Liaquat Shahwani on micro-blogging website Twitter.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan yesterday jumped  to 18,114.

According to National Command and Operation Center, record 1,297 cases were reported across the country in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 18,114.

