Coronavirus cases climb up to 1218 in Balochistan

QUETTA: 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Balochistan, according to provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Sunday, ARY News reported.

He said the number of people affected by the virus in the province so far has reached 1218 after the addition of the new cases.

44 of the infected hail from the provincial capital of Quetta while 2 cases have been diagnosed in residents of Pishin.

Locals infected with novel coronavirus has climbed up to 1067, revealed Liaquat Shahwani on micro-blogging website Twitter.

46 new #Corona cases reported today. 44 belong to #Quetta and 2 from Pishin

.

Total #local transmission cases: 1067 Grand total including 151 Zahireen 1218#CoronaVirusPakistan #CoronaInPakistan — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) May 3, 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan yesterday jumped to 18,114.

According to National Command and Operation Center, record 1,297 cases were reported across the country in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 18,114.

