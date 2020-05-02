Coronavirus cases continue to rise across country, death toll rises to 432

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Saturday jumped to 18,770, ARY News reported.

According to National Command and Operations Center, 656 more cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

These include 6854 cases in Punjab, 7012 in Sindh, 2907 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1136 in Balochistan, 340 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 365 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 66 in Azad Kashmir.

15 coronavirus deaths have also been reported in last 24 hours in the country, the total number of deaths currently stands at 432.

According to the NCOC, 4,753 patients have so far recovered while 13,585 patients are still under treatment at the various hospitals.

The country has conducted 1,93,859 coronavirus tests thus far.

Nearly 3.3 million people worldwide – including more than 1 million people in the United States – have been infected with the coronavirus, and the number of deaths from the outbreak continues to rise.

The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 230,000 yesterday.

A total of 230,309 deaths have been registered from 3,218,415 cases, the tally showed. Europe is the worst hit continent with 137,714 deaths, while the United States has registered the most for one country with 61,717.

Almost 90%of the fatalities from a pandemic which first appeared in China in December have occurred in Europe and the United States.

