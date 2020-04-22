Coronavirus infections cross 10,000 mark in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus cases jumped above 10,000 after the emergence of 327 new infections while the death toll surged to 212, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 10,076. Three deaths were reported during the last 24 hours in the country, whereas, 2,156 patients recovered from the virus. 5,637 tests were conducted today as the total count reached 118,020.

According to the province-wise statistics, Punjab has 4,328 infections, 3,373 in Sindh, 1,345 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 495 in Balochistan, 290 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 194 in Islamabad and 51 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The total number of patients receiving treatment in different medical facilities is 7,708 across Pakistan, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

PM tested negative

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested negative for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a test for Covid-19 after the Edhi Foundation’s chairperson Faisal Edhi, who called on him last week, was diagnosed with the virus.

Medical experts from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital took his sample for the deadly disease.

SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed in a Twitter message, said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]. The test used was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). I am happy to report that his test is NEGATIVE.”

320 new cases in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said earlier in the day that the province recorded 320 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of infections in the province so far.

With three more deaths, the record number of 320 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 were reported across the Sindh during the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the province to 3373.

In a video statement today, he said that provincial govt conducted 2097 tests of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, out of which 320 comes positive.

“In the last 24 hours, three more people have died from COVID-19 in Sindh,” he further said, adding that the death toll in the province stands at 69.

201 recovered in GB

Three more people have beaten the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday, bringing the provincial tally of recovered patients to 201.

According to the provincial health department, three more patients kept in different isolated quarantine facilities in GB have fully recovered from COVID-19 today. The officials said that their test results turned out to be negative, adding that the patients will be discharged soon.

Meanwhile, seven more cases of novel coronavirus were reported in GB, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 290.

