1,262 new cases, 58 COVID-19 deaths reported in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 58 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,276, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 58 more lives and 1,262 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 25,649 and the positivity rate stands at 3.4 per cent.

A total of 37,115 tests were conducted across the country during this period.

