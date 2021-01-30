Novel coronavirus claims 65 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 65 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,623, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 65 more lives and 2,179 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,407 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,111 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 33,439.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 543,214.

A total of 41,435 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 498,152 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,889,741 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments