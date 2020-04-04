Number of new coronavirus cases drops after lockdown: Dr. Yasmeen

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Monday said that the number of new COVID-19 cases dropped after imposition of lockdown in the province, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Dr. Yasmeen said that they witnessed a decrease in the number of new coronavirus patients after the shutdown.

She maintained that the government was taking all-out efforts to stem the spread of the deadly virus. The minister said that the government was taking benefit from the experience of Chinese doctors to overcome the pandemic.

Over 18,000 people were tested for the coronavirus in the province, she said and added that everyone can get checked for the virus at the Expo Centre.

Earlier in the day, Punjab had reported 18 more cases of novel coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 1087.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 26 districts of the province had recorded COVID-19 cases thus far. It had said all confirmed patients were under treatment in isolation wards.

They were being provided with all necessary facilities, the department said.

