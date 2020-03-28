Five more coronavirus cases emerge in Balochistan, take provincial tally to 138

QUETTA: Five more cases of novel coronavirus emerged in Balochistan on Saturday, taking the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 138, according to a spokesperson for the provincial government.

Liaqat Shahwani said two patients have recovered so far whereas a person died from the disease.

He said results of tests 0f 276 suspected carriers of COVID-19 are still awaited.

بلوچستان میں کرونا وائرس سے متاثرہ افراد کی تعداد 138 ہوگئی۔

آج 5 مذید افراد میں کرونا وائرس کی تصدیق ہوگئی ہے۔

اب تک 2 مریض مکمل صحتیاب ہوئے ہیں۔

ایک مریض فوت ہوگئےہیں۔

135 مریض زیر علاج ہیں#coronavirusinpakistan #CoronaFreePakistan — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) March 28, 2020

Read More: 17 new COVID-19 cases of local transmission surface in Karachi

17 new COVID-19 cases of local transmission were reported in Karachi earlier today, taking Sindh’s tally of coronavirus cases to 457.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department, the port city has reported a total of 181 coronavirus patients so far, while 14 have recovered from the disease in the province, of them 13 belonged to the provincial capital.

A total of 131 cases of local transmission have surfaced in Karachi.

Read More: Coronavirus death toll rises to 11 in Pakistan

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus has risen to eleven, more than 1,400 people have been affected countrywide.

During the last 24 hours, another death was reported due to the virus, taking the tally to 11 countrywide.

Meanwhile, 25 patients have recovered their health, whereas, seven patients are in critical condition.

Comments

comments