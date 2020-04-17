Coronavirus cases reach 335 in Balochistan: spokesperson

QUETTA: The spokesperson of the Balochistan government has confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases reached 335 after two more tested positive on Friday, ARY News reported.

Liaquat Shahwani, in his Twitter message, confirmed that the latest tally of coronavirus cases of the province up to 335. He said that two persons have been detected with COVID-19 infection.

Shahwani detailed that the provincial health authorities have conducted overall 43 tests and 41 people were tested negative for the disease.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan visited different areas of the provincial capital and reviewed the lockdown situation, cleanliness and progress of under-construction roads.

CM Jam Kamal Khan asked authorities to raise awareness among the citizens to use face masks and social distancing due to the pandemic. He also directed to ensure the complete implementation of the restrictions for the public gatherings.

He added that the concerned authorities must initiate repair work for the roads affected by the heavy rainfall.

