Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 56,349

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soar to 56,349 with 1,748 cases reported during the last twenty-four hours nationwide, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) 20,077 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 22,491 in Sindh, 7,905 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,407 in Balochistan, 1,641 in Islamabad, 619 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 209 in Azad Kashmir.

With 34 more coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours in Pakistan, the national tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,167.

17,482 patients have so far recovered from the virus so far, while several still critical. 10,049 tests were conducted in past 24 hours to detect the coroanavirus. The number of overall tests currently stands at 483,656.

Global coronavirus cases

The Coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed over 346,416 lives across the world and more than 5.4 million infections have been detected.

The United States has the highest death toll of 99,286 followed by Britain with 36,793 and Italy with 32,785.

Over 2.2 million infected people have so far been recovered from the disease.

