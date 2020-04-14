Coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 5,716

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 96 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has jumped to 5,716, ARY News reported.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre, out of 5,716 infected persons, 1,378 have recovered their health and were discharged from the hospitals across the country, while 46 are still in critical condition.

The national dashboard recorded three coronavirus deaths during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 96.

During last 24 hours, overall, 3,157 tests were conducted countrywide, to detect the deadly wires. The number of tests conducted so far has increased to 69, 928.

Earlier, SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the rate of locally transmitted cases of coronavirus has risen to 52 per cent in Pakistan which needed to be controlled immediately after increasing the COVID-19 testing capacity.

Dr Zafar Mirza, while addressing a joint press conference with planning minister Asad Umar, said the health authorities were making maximum efforts to controlling the local transmission of coronavirus disease. He emphasised the need for increasing the capacity of COVID-19 tests.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 and reviewed measures taken to arrest the spread of the contagion in the country.

