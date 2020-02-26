ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan tweeted their support and expressed grief on the confirmation of two people contracting the dangerous COVID-19 Coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said they had “learned with a heavy heart of two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan”.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, said in his Twitter messages today that two coronavirus cases have been detected in Pakistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza asked citizens to remain calm as both patients are being treated in accordance with the standard clinical protocols. He added that the lives of both patients are ‘stable’ and ‘all things are in our control’. The special assistant announced to hold a press conference on Thursday (tomorrow) over the emergence of coronavirus after coming back from Taftan.

Read More: Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient was not screened at airport: Murtaza Wahab

Dr Mirza detailed that one case is reported from Sindh and the second patient belongs to the tribal district. “Both affected persons came back to Pakistan from Iran, however, they are on an early stage of the disease that is curable.”

“No one will be allowed to leave the quarantine zone until their screening is completed. We are making maximum arrangements on the Iran border in view of coronavirus outspread in Qum city.”

Comments

comments