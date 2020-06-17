Coronavirus cases in Sindh police dept climbs to 873

KARACHI: Coronavirus cases in the Sindh Police department mounted to 873 after 95 more personnel tested positive for the infection in the past 3 days, ARY News reported.

According to the Police Welfare Department, 873 personnel of the Sindh police have been tested positive for the coronavirus so far, while 238 have recovered their health from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, eight policemen and officers have lost their lives while battling the deadly virus, so far.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 154,760 after 5,839 new infections were detected in the country over the past 24 hours, while record 136 people succumbed to the deadly disease.

So far, 58,239 cases have been detected in Punjab, 57,868 in Sindh, 19,107 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,437 in Balochistan, 9,242 in Islamabad, 703 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,164 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 136 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 2,975so far. A total of 5,839 new cases were detected when 28,117 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 58,437. So far, 950,782 tests have been conducted across the country.

