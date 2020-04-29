Coronavirus cases jump above 15,500 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus count reached 15,525 in Pakistan as 640 new cases reported within 24 hours till Wednesday night, according to the national dashboard.

The latest statistics released by the government stated that 5,827 cases existed in Punjab, 5,695 in Sindh, 2,313 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 978 in Balochistan, 333 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 313 in Islamabad and 66 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Sixteen deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the tally to 343 while 3,425 patients recovered from the virus.

The country has conducted overall 165,911 coronavirus tests including today’s 8,530.

As per statistics regarding the patients, 11,757 people are currently under treatment in different quarantine facilities across the country.

Highest number of cases in a day

Sindh recorded 404 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of infections in the province so far, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a video statement, he said that eight more people have died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the number of people who have died from the disease to 100.

Moreover, 4426 patients of coronavirus have been under treatment including 3187 have been isolated at homes, the chief minister said. At isolation centres 762 patients have been admitted and 477 under treatment at hospitals, he added.

It emerged that overall 49 personnel of Sindh police and Rangers have contracted coronavirus while performing their duties to implement lockdown orders.

“45 officers and members of police have contracted the virus while four Rangers personnel also tested positive for it,” said Murtaza Wahab while appealing masses to act respectfully while dealing with the law enforcement personnel.

Fate of lockdown in Sindh

Later, Sindh government decided to lodge a complaint with President Arif Ali regarding lack of coordination with the federal authorities over lockdown decision during a scheduled meeting with him on Thursday.

“The chief minister and provincial ministers will be meeting him tomorrow and will put forward issues faced by the Sindh province before him as he is a representative of the federation,” said Murtaza Wahab.

Moreover, the provincial government denied lifting coronavirus lockdown in the province and said that that it would rather be eased in the province in a phase-wise manner.

BSL-3 lab in Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a Bio-Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) laboratory at the Institute of Public Health.

According to the health department, the province now has seven functional labs with increased testing capacity.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said quarantine centres established across the province have the capacity to house 28,000 suspected Covid-19 patients. He said the government is trying hard to ramp up the province’s testing capacity.

The minister said every institution will have to play its role in the fight against the coronavirus.

Global count

The global tally of coronavirus cases jumped 3,187,952, death toll rose to 225,604 and the recovered patients numbered up to 986,446.

