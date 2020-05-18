Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 42,125

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide tally of coronavirus has soared to 42,125 in Pakistan with 1,974 new cases reported during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 15346 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 16377 in Sindh, 6061 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2692 in Balochistan, 540 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 997 in Islamabad and 112 in Azad Kashmir.

29,300 patients are still under treatment at the hospitals while 11,922 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

The death toll stands at 903 with 30 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted thus far in the country stand at 3,87,335, with 13,925 tests conducted during past 24 hours.

Coronavirus worldwide cases

The death toll from coronavirus has risen to 316,671 while more than 4.8 million confirmed cases reported across the world.

The United States has the highest death toll of 90,978 followed by Britain with 34,636 and Italy with 31,908.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,941 cases. It has 78,219 recovered cases.

Over 1,858,170 people so far have recovered from the infection worldwide.

