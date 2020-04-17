Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 7,025, death toll at 135

ISLAMABAD: The total number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan on Friday soared to 7,025 as the country recorded 497 new cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the government’s statistics, 1,765 patients have recovered from the disease, while with the recent 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 135.

Currently 5,125 patients are being treated at the various hospitals across the country.

The total number of tests conducted, so far in the country stands at 84,704 with 6,264 tests conducted in last 24 hours, the statistics released by the national dashboard.

Lockdown extension

In Pakistan, the government has started the implementation of lockdown measures besides reopening construction sector and also eases restrictions in some areas.

The Sindh government granted conditional permission to specific industries to resume their operations amid coronavirus lockdown. The industrialists have been handed over standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be strictly followed after opening their factories.

However, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that strict lockdown will continue across the province for another two weeks in order to control the spread of coronavirus cases.

Gilgit Baltistan government has announced to begin phase-II of the COVID-19 lockdown after only 56 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

