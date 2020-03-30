Coronavirus cases reach 1,717 in Pakistan, 57 patients recovered

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 1,717 today, including 628 in Punjab, 535 in Sindh, 217 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 152 in Balochistan, 128 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 51 in Islamabad, six in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The number of patients recovered from the virus stands at 57, whereas, 20 Pakistanis lost their lives and 11 remain critical in different hospitals, according to the national dashboard.

Sources told ARY News that District South of the Sindh capital Karachi was affected most by the virus as at least 56 patients tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the cases were reported in Civil Line area of the district.

30 out of 56 patients have travel history, whereas, 26 cases were locally transmitted and six persons have recovered from the virus. Moreover, five cases each have emerged in Garden and Sadar areas and one in Aram Bagh.

Three COVID-19 patients were residents of Lyari and seven from Karachi’s District West.

Read: Train turned into quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients in Pakistan

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department confirmed Monday that a person died of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Karachi today, bringing the provincial number of deaths from the deadly disease to six.

“We can confirm one more death from COVID-19 in #Sindh. The 63 y/o patient was a resident of #Karachi & was diagnosed 2 days ago. The patient had a history of ARDS [Acute respiratory distress syndrome] & had returned from Saudi Arabia 10 days ago,” the spokesperson tweeted.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said three people have died from the disease today.

The minister also said that 41 COVID-19 patients were recovered from coronavirus and currently 224 affectees were receiving treatment at Sukkur’s quarantine facility. The province has conducted a total of 5,945 tests and the screening facilities were available is nine hospitals across Sindh, she added.

Read: 20,000 protective suits to be provided to doctors, paramedics fighting COVID-19: Salman Iqbal

Moreover, the first case of coronavirus has emerged in Bahawalpur city of Punjab province.

The patient and his family members and the persons remained in contact with him were shifted to the quarantine zone, said commissioner. It emerged that the patient had met his friend who was returned to Lahore from Qatar.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced multi-billion relief package, establishment of youth force and public fund during his address to the nation to fight coronavirus pandemic across Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan said the world is fighting a war against coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan is also resisting the spread of the virus by utilising all available resources.

PM Khan said Corona Relief Tiger Force will be comprised of young doctors, drivers and people from any field which would be utilised to provide food and essential commodities to the areas likely to face lockdown. The force will also guide people for self-isolation inside their houses.

The premier has also announced the establishment of Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund and vowed to present all details of spendings before the nation to maintain transparency. He added that the account, to be established at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), will be audited for ensuring the transparency measures.

Comments

comments