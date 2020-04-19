Coronavirus cases reach 8,348 in Pakistan, 168 dead

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 8,348 after 355 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the government’s statistics, 1,868 patients have recovered from the disease, while with the recent nine deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 168.

The total number of tests conducted, so far in the country stands at 98,522 with 7,874 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the statistics released by the national dashboard.

Punjab’s tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 3,822, 2,537 in Sindh, 1137 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 376 in Balochistan, 257 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 171 in Islamabad and 48 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Highlighting that the country recorded lower cases of the coronavirus than projected, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday the number of COVID-19 cases could see a spike by the middle of the next month.

Speaking at a media briefing in Islamabad, the premier said there would have been 50,000 cases by April 25 as per initial projections but that is not the case. He added new projections suggest the country will see 12,000 to 15,000 patients.

PM Imran Khan took exception to “fake” news about a higher number of COVID-19 fatalities in Karachi where he said panic was being spread that more deaths have occurred because of the virus than being reported.

He was of the view that fighting the pandemic and saving people’s lives is a national duty and should not be hindered by such fake news or politics.

Prime minister Imran Khan also said the government’s taking early decisions and imposing an early lockdown are yielding results.

