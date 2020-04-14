KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that 66 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

The chief minister said that four more people have died from the disease during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 35. The coronavirus cases has soared to 1518.

The total number of recovered patients in the province reached 427, he added.

He said that 280 pilgrims in Sukkur Qurntine center have fully recovered and shifted to their homes. “Only six pilgrims are under treatment at Sukkur Quarantine Centre,” he added.

CM Murad said that lockdown is the only option to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said that 1700 tests were conducted in rural areas during the last 24 hours and the results of tests will come out tomorrow.

Earlier on Monday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that country-wide lockdown should be extended for two more weeks in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi along with other Sindh ministers, Murad Ali Shah said that lockdown across the country should be extended by two more weeks as there are reports that COVID-19 cases will increase in Pakistan.

“Coronavirus outbreak is a global issue and it has gripped the entire world, we need to realize that the COVID-19 has nothing to do with just one province. We cannot make decisions in isolation, the pandemic is affecting everybody,” he added.

