Coronavirus cases soar to 32,674 in country, death toll rises to 724

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide tally of coronavirus has soared to 32,674 with 593 new cases reported during the last twenty four hours on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 11,869 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 12,610 in Sindh, 4,875 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,061 in Balochistan, 475 in Gilgit Baltistan, 679 in Islamabad and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

22,062 patients are still under treatment at the hospitals while 8,212 patients have so far recovered from the virus thus so far.

The death toll stands at 724 with 18 new deaths reported during the last twenty four hours.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted thus far in the country stand at 3,05,851.

Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine gains 'fast track' status

Moderna said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted “fast track” designation to its experimental coronavirus vaccine, a move that speeds up the regulatory review process.

Moderna has been racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 285,000 people globally.

A vaccine or treatment that gets the “fast track” designation is eligible for the agency’s “priority review” status, under which the FDA aims to take a decision on approving the drug within six months.

