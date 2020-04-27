Coronavirus cases surge to 13,915 in Pakistan, death toll rises to 292

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 13,915, after 587 new cases were reported during last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to National Command and Operation Center, 3029 patients have recovered their health in the country so far, while 10,594 are still under treatment.

11 more deaths have been reported in the country during last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus deaths in Pakistan stands at 292, said NCOC.

Overall 150756 tests have bee conducted in the country to detect the deadly virus.

A total of 6,391 tests were conducted through out the country during the day

The worldwide death toll from coronavirus pandemic has risen to 206,968 while over 2.9 million cases have been registered.

According to latest data, 878,621 patients have recovered from the pandemic so far.

In United States, death toll from the pandemic now stands at 54,413 with over 987,160 infections from the virus.

Italy is the second worst-hit country in terms of deaths with 26,644 and 197,675 infections, followed by Spain with 23,190 deaths and more than 226,629 infections.

