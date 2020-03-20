Coronavirus cases tally reaches 96 in Punjab, confirms CM Buzdar

LAHORE: As many as 16 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus emerged in Punjab on Friday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 96 across the province.

“I can confirm that there are currently 96 COVID19 positive cases in Punjab,” said CM Buzdar in a Tweet on Friday.

He further said that out of 96, 71 are pilgrims who arrived from Taftan, 15 cases in Lahore, two positive novel coronavirus cases in Multan, three reported positive from Muzaffargarh and one each in Rawalpindi and Jhelum.

“Please practise social distancing and stay safe during this global pandemic,” he wrote further in a Tweet.

Pakistan on Friday reported its third coronavirus death as the 77-year-old patient died in Karachi due to COVID-19, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed.

Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel history.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan also reported new cases of the novel coronavirus today, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 467 in Pakistan.

There are 238 confirmed cases in Sindh, Balochistan 81, Punjab 96, K-P 23, Gilgit-Baltistan 21, Islamabad 7 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir one.

A third patient of the COVID-19 was released on Thursday from a hospital after recovery. The patient was a resident of Hyderabad.

