ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza says it is not surprising that coronavirus cases in Pakistan have more than doubled in the last 24 hours.

“Cases in Pakistan have more than doubled in last 24 hours. This is not surprising. Disease has spread in 106 countries,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

“All 19 cases have brought this from abroad. All are stable. There is no evidence of local spread as yet. If we act responsibly we can avoid spread.”

In another tweet, Zafar Mirza said: “The most important to limit the spread of #coronavirus is to ensure that we observe hygiene by washing hands properly, avoid touching our face & keep distance with sick people. The govt is working hard to contain the spread, but we all need to take our part in this fight.”

Meanwhile, speaking during ARY News’ Power Play show, the PM’s aide said Pakistan’s total number of the coronavirus cases stands at 19 but would perhaps reach 20 in a little while. There are a total of 25 suspected cases of the disease in the country, he added.

Zafar Mirza said most cases were reported in Karachi as the people diagnosed with the virus came back home from Iran, London and Dubai.

The SAPM said it is wrong to state that these patients slipped managed to slipped through the screening system.

