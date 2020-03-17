Coronavirus: CJ PHC directs against bringing under-trail inmates to courts  

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the prison authorities to avoid bringing the under-trial prisoners to the courts as country’s virus tally reached 237 on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief justice directed the magistrates to hear the proceedings of important cases within the jail premises.

The judges have also been issued an advisory from the registrar high court asking to adopt preventive measures aimed at avoiding coming in contact with the virus.

The court also refrained the authorities from presenting the accused released on bail in the trial courts in order to minimize chances of virus transmission.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday issued directions for preventive measures amid novel coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the directions issued, the applicants coming to the SC for hearing of their cases will be screened at the entry point of the premises.

The employees of the SC have been barred from marking their attendance via bio-metric system. Sources further said on the directives of the CJP, hand sanitizers have been installed in the court building.

Read More: Coronavirus: SHC directs to conduct screening on inmates, prison staff across Sindh

Meanwhile, a pamphlet of directives to get saved from the coronavirus will also be disbursed among the employees of the SC.

Last week, the Sindh High Court had also decided to suspend the bio-metric attendance system in courts across the province.

The high court in a notification has announced to replace existing bio-metric system of employees’ attendance in courts in the province as a preventive measure to avoid novel coronavirus outbreak.

