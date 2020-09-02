Coronavirus claims five more lives, infects 89 others in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 89 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 96,921, ARY News reported.

According to Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, five more people have died from the virus in the last 24 hours. The number of people died from the disease in the province has reached 2204.

More than 950,000 samples have been tested to diagnose the presence of COVID-19 thus far, according to a statement of the health department

The number of people recuperating from the infection in the province has passed 92,512.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan reported 441 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of cases to 296,590.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), eighteen more people succumbed to the highly contagious disease during this period, pushing the death toll from the virus to 6,318.

The number of active cases has gone down to 8,813 as 281,459 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease. As many as 20,480 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, bringing the number of tests conducted so far to more than 2.6 million.

There are 1,039 patients under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 90 are on ventilators.

