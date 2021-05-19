Coronavirus claims 28 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus reportedly killed 28 more patients in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,855 in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the KP health department, 424 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 128,033.

Read More: Covid claims 18 new lives in KP, 186 fresh infections reported

Earlier on May 17, as Covid strengthens into its third wave with its mutated more frequently communicable variants coming in, the virus had killed 18 more people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with 186 new infections.

The KP health department confirmed in the past 24-hour period the new cases had taken the active infections tally to 7,678.

It had also said the cases that day resulted in 3,046 tests conducted in this period across the province.

On the other hand, the health department had said 314 previously infected people had recovered from the virus in that period as well.

