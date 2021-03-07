Coronavirus claims four more lives, infects 319 in KP

PESHAWAR: At least four more people died of the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 2,113 in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 319 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 74,027.

However, 69,397 COVID-19 patients have recuperated from the disease so far in the province, read the statistics.

Earlier on March 5, Pakistan had recorded 52 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,128.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 had claimed 52 more lives and 1,579 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,527 patients had recovered from the virus in a day and 1,551 patients are still in critical condition. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases stood at 587,014.

