Coronavirus claims nine lives in Punjab in last 24 hours

LAHORE: At least nine people fell prey to the coronavirus in Punjab over the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally of fatalities from the disease to 2,319.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Health Department said as many as 176 new cases of the deadly disease surfaced during this period, pushing the total number of cases so far reported in the province to 10,1936.

Thus far, more than 1.4 million samples have been tested across the province while 97,271 patients have recovered.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the coronavirus claimed 19 more lives across the country during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,692.

660 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 324,744. As many as 26,670 new tests were conducted over the previous 24 hours.

