KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed seven more lives and infected at least 321 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that seven more people died from the COVID-19 during past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,350.

The chief minister said that 321 new coronavirus cases emerged in Sindh, taking the total number of infections across the province to 127,381.

“Currently, 4,274 patients are under treatment, of them 230 are in critical condition, and 37 on ventilators,” he added.

Thus far, 926,051 samples have been tested for the presence of coronavirus, CM Murad pointed out.

Also Read: WHO says people in 20s, 30s, 40s increasingly driving pandemic

Murad Ali Shah said that 264 more people recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has surged to 120,757.

Out of the 321 new cases, 142 were detected in Karachi.

Coronavirus cases and associated deaths are on the decline as 513 new infections and eight fatalities were reported across the country over the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), thus far, 6,209 people have died from complications related to the contagion with addition of fatalities reported over the previous 24 hours.

As many as 23,670 tests were conducted during this period, taking the number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.3 million. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 11,945.

Comments

comments